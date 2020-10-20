Fmr LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Rayonier by 161.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

