Fmr LLC Has $26,000 Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 420.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

