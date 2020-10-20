Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,627 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of ADMA Biologics worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $857,000. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,299,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,386. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

