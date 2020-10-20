Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $448,000 Position in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Capstar Financial worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Capstar Financial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth about $104,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Capstar Financial by 13.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSTR opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

