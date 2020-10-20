Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,752 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of NACCO Industries worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NACCO Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

NC opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

