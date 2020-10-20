Fmr LLC Sells 457 Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Medifast by 2,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medifast by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Medifast by 764.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 38,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34,230 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medifast by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,148 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $184.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on MED. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medifast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.50.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

