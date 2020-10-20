Fmr LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unitil by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 44.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of UTL opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.14. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

