Zacks: Analysts Expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to post $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trane Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Trane Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trane Technologies.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.21. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

