$0.89 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $1.00. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In related news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Zoetis by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,032,000 after buying an additional 712,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after buying an additional 708,821 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,227,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,648,000 after acquiring an additional 601,406 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,654,000 after acquiring an additional 457,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

