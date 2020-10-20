Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spin Master from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Spin Master from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of SNMSF stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

