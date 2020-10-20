Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Asher Bearman Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $36,244.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $28,888.00.

Trupanion stock opened at $93.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion Inc has a 12-month low of $21.86 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.63 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Trupanion by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after acquiring an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

