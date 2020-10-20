Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $68.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

Fortive stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $354,400,000.00. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

