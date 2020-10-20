Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Shares of SALT stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.19. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $77.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.