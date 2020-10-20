Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Robert Telesmanic Sells 723 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Robert Telesmanic sold 243 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $16,183.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00.

CTSH opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 386.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 204,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

