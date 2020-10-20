Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Robert Telesmanic Sells 723 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Robert Telesmanic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Robert Telesmanic sold 243 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $16,183.80.
- On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00.
CTSH opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $75.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.
CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 217.1% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 338.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 386.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 204,753 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
