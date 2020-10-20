Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total value of C$33,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,986,119.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 8,800 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$105,600.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 20,900 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$248,710.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,300 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$15,496.00.

TSE ET opened at C$11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.10. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.69 and a 1 year high of C$18.65. The company has a market cap of $909.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$56.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

