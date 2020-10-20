Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director Gregory Stephen Kinross Sells 141,478 Shares of Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director Gregory Stephen Kinross sold 141,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$43,150.79.

TSE:TLO opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 million and a PE ratio of -147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. Talon Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.36.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

