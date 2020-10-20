Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $28.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.60.

NYSE TEX opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 153.06 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terex by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 49,561 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 827.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Terex by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 61,170 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Terex by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 976.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

