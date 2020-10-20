Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 21,923 Shares of Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 21,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.18 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,792.14 ($34,137.24).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wam Global alerts:

On Friday, October 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 42,484 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,510.54 ($65,364.67).

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 124,879 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,866.42 ($190,618.87).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 86,220 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,045.06 ($130,746.47).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 181,168 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.12 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$383,894.99 ($274,210.71).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 127,052 shares of Wam Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.10 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$266,428.04 ($190,305.75).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Wam Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Wam Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.