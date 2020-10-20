ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $53,072.32 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $53,072.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,704 shares in the company, valued at $327,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACAD opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,312,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 43,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 22,596 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

