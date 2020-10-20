Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) (ASX:AKG) Insider John Schlederer Buys 200,000 Shares

Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) (ASX:AKG) insider John Schlederer purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$54,000.00 ($38,571.43).

John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 6th, John Schlederer purchased 200,000 shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$53,000.00 ($37,857.14).

On Tuesday, September 8th, John Schlederer purchased 354,818 shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$102,542.40 ($73,244.57).

On Tuesday, August 4th, John Schlederer bought 35,301 shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,942.73 ($5,673.38).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

About Academies Australasia Group Limited (AKG.AX)

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

