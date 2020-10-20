Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis Sells 4,316 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $64,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.