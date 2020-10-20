Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director Sells $101,586.30 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $101,586.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,429 shares in the company, valued at $528,485.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XGN opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exagen by 674.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Exagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exagen by 123.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Exagen by 1,292.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 20.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on XGN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

