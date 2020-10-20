Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MS. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.59.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $50.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $11,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

