NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $266.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $286.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $275.19.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $299.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $146.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $308.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 27th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $49,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,211,381 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $3,196,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

