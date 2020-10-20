Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.76.

FRT opened at $73.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

