NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.55.

NYSE:NI opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $962.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in NiSource by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in NiSource by 31.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

