NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.47

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $2.41. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44.

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments.

