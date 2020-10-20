Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.63 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

