$24.66 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) will report sales of $24.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 million and the highest is $132.70 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $8.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full-year sales of $273.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.29 million to $373.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.22 million, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $256.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in bluebird bio by 691.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,018 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $4,440,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 612,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,385,000 after buying an additional 59,103 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.10.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

