State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in State Street by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.