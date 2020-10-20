IQVIA Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,287 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 672% compared to the typical volume of 426 call options.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149,451 shares of company stock valued at $502,350,243 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 23.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 100,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 71,009 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after buying an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in IQVIA by 427.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $164.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 241.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $171.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IQVIA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.89.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

