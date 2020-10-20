$24.66 Million in Sales Expected for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post sales of $24.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 million to $132.70 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $8.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $273.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.29 million to $373.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.22 million, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $256.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.10.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

