Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $66.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SO. Barclays raised Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Shares of SO stock opened at $58.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

