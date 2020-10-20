Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.01 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 16.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 37.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $440,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

