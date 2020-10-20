Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report sales of $92.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.29 billion to $95.65 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $69.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $370.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.69 billion to $381.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $436.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $418.18 billion to $455.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,440.47.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $294,639,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,207.21 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,199.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,822.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,606.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.