Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells 31,200 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2,010.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
