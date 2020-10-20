Insider Selling: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells 31,200 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2,010.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at about $536,884,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,290,282,000 after buying an additional 1,696,496 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.