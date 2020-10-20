Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Griffin Industrial Realty stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.32 million, a P/E ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 0.83. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

In other news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 154.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

