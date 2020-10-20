Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Oct 20th, 2020

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 262,228 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 44.5% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,331,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 410,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 508,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

