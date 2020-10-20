Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $304.66 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Gilat Satellite Networks has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.76.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.32 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 1.05%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
