German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

GABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $782.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.82. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,230 shares of company stock valued at $33,223. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

