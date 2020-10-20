FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLIR. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.44. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,745 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,074,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 107.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after purchasing an additional 612,525 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,596,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 298.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 683,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 511,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

