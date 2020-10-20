BidaskClub Upgrades First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Hold

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,596,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 166.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Foundation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

