First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $407.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.35. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $542.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 512.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

