FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FCFS opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.51. FirstCash has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $96.40.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

