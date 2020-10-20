Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $512.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.91.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $98,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

