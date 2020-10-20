Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $271.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Daily Journal has a 1 year low of $187.53 and a 1 year high of $317.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $12.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $285,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,967,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 3,400 shares of Daily Journal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.65, for a total value of $978,010.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,316. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Daily Journal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Daily Journal by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.