NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNR opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. NCI Building Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

NCI Building Systems (NASDAQ:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

About NCI Building Systems

NCI Building Systems, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair & remodel construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment manufactures and distributes lines of metal products for the nonresidential construction markets.

