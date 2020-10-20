American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

American Woodmark stock opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 85.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 70.7% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

