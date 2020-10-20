ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 41.2% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 386,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.