Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of CASH opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $811.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $103.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.37 million. On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,846 shares of company stock worth $2,450,967. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

