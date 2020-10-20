ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CCXI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -99.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 40,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,116,660.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,451 shares of company stock valued at $22,522,608. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

